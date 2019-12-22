McNees Minute: Broadband

Broadband connectivity – or high-speed internet access – has become increasingly important for participation in the modern economy. The governor’s office and the bi-partisan and bicameral broadband caucus seek to provide high-speed internet access to all Pennsylvanians. Despite a state law enacted over 20 years ago that offered telephone companies relaxed rate regulation in exchange for broadband deployment, many Pennsylvanians remain unserved or have very limited internet access.

In 2018, the federal communications commission conducted a comprehensive auction that resulted in bidders winning $1.49 billion over the next ten years to provide broadband and voice services in 45 states, including Pennsylvania. Broadband deployment will coincide with 5G and the development of smart cities technologies.

If you have any questions about broadband and telecommunications in Pennsylvania, please contact us.