McNees Minute: Businesses Opening

Organizations that allow their employees to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic nonetheless have legal obligations to safeguard confidential information that those employees are accessing from home.

If your organization is scrambling to allow for telecommuting start by requiring your employees to read and sign a Remote Access Policy that sets forth best practices such as Patching Software, Password Protecting networks and devices and using a VPN or a remote desktop connection to access work systems to avoid the storage of files locally on personal devices. Your remote access policy should convey the importance of protecting confidential and proprietary information, educate employees as to how to accomplish that goal and require employees to follow those measures.