McNees Minute: Businesses Opening

As businesses in this region anticipate reopening, we must remember that operating in the yellow phase under Governor Wolf’s plan is not exactly going back to business. Teleworking must continue. For physical operations, employees will be taking employees temperatures, preventing large group meetings, ensuring social distancing, providing masks and drastically changing the way their employees interact with their customers. Organizations with fewer than 500 employees may have the additional obligation to grant requests for paid leave for COVID-19 related reasons. All of that is on top of the employment laws that have always applied. Employers may not discriminate on the basis of any protected trait in making employment decisions including recalls. Employers may also need to be flexible in evaluating accommodation requests by employees with disabilities. It will be important to keep the lines of communication open. If we can get through yellow together, we can get to green.