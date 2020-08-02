McNees Minute: Common Interest Ownership

Developers in Pennsylvania have turned more and more to common interest ownership communities for their projects. These could be either a planned community or a condominium. When      developers submit real estate to the Planned Community Act or the Condominium Act, they must comply with the various statutory requirements for setting up and managing these communities.

From drafting the declaration, preparing a public offering statement to market homes, organizing the association or HOA, assigning special declarant rights to builders, and turning over control from the developer to the HOA, there is a lot to consider.

McNees Wallace & Nurick can help you navigate this process. We can prepare documents tailored to your project, and provide guidance each step of the way.

