McNees Minute: Confession of judgment

Logan Hetherington, Esq.

lhetherington@mcneeslaw.com – 717-237-5201

Now more than ever, manufacturers, suppliers and vendors across the Commonwealth are facing payment issues thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of them should be sure to carefully review their contracts for potential remedies, including clauses which provide for a confession of judgment. A confession of judgment clause may enable a seller to utilize a streamlined process to collect from a buyer. Specifically, it will allow the seller creditor to immediately proceed to court and obtain a money judgment without the participation of the buyer debtor.

Thereby reducing time in court and attorney’s fees. However, the enforcement of confession of judgment clauses can be tricky because there are several technical requirements that must be met. If all of the strict standards are not accounted for, then the debtor may be able to dissolve the judgment