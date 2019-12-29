McNees Minute: Construction

A written construction contract is a must-have for any improvements undertaken by your business. Not only is having a written contract imperative, but the timing of the contract, and its terms are incredibly important. No construction should take place before a written contract is in place.

Whether contractor, owner, subcontractor, or supplier—it is common, at the outset of a project, to discount the likelihood of problems that may arise. But when they do, the language in the contract becomes critical. In construction, payment disputes are common.

Pennsylvania has prompt pay laws that shape the contours of an owner’s obligation to pay, and the corresponding rights of contractors and suppliers. Because of this, it is very important that the written construction contract is drafted to comport with these laws, and to memorialize the parties’ understanding with regard to payment.