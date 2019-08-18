McNees Minute: Contractor U

SPONSORED CONTENT

McNees Wallace and Nurick, working with community leaders, seeks to improve the available opportunities for small diverse businesses and small businesses within our communities to participate in local construction projects.

Recently, McNees, along with Whiting-Turner and Reynolds, conducted a four-week series aimed at enhancing the business knowledge of these entities.

The four-part series covered essential construction practices and related legal and insurance issues.

The goal was to increase the likelihood of success and participation of diverse and local contractors on the upcoming Harrisburg University project and to grow the number of small diverse contractors in Central Pennsylvania for future projects.

Plans are underway to repeat the same series in Harrisburg and in York. Please visit our website for information on upcoming classes.