McNees Minute: COVID-19 Impact

The COVID 19 pandemic has impacted nearly every workplace in Pennsylvania and throughout the United States. Some employers have been forced to shut down completely and lay off their entire workforce. Other organizations are going strong providing the life sustaining goods and services that we all need. Some work places are working remotely and others are working with a reduced workforce.

If you continue to operate there are certain steps you need to take now if you haven’t already. You need to insure that your employees are using social distancing and other mitigating measures. You should consider adopting and enforcing a policy in this regard. You should also prepare now for how you will respond if one of your employees tests positive for COVID-19.

In addition, the majority of employees in the United States need to be aware of new legislation that was passed that will provide for paid time off for your employees who are impacted by COVID-19. We have made a number of resources available at our website, McNeesLaw.com.