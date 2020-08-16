McNees Minute: COVID and Employee Safety

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many employers to rethink how they view the safety and health of their employees. Pennsylvania, along with other states, has set forth a constellation of workplace safety and health requirements aimed at maintaining employee safety and preventing further spread of the virus. Often times compliance with these measures may include developing plans to ensure proper physical distancing, managing an instance of COVID-19 exposure in the workplace, and crafting personnel policies to both demonstrate compliance and to showcase an employer’s role in facilitating public health. Although OSHA, the federal agency governing workplace safety, has not implemented any specific new standards relative to the COVID-19 pandemic, employers remain subject to the General Duty clause, which generally requires businesses to protect their employees from recognized workplace hazards.