McNees Minute: COVID and Local Government Deficits

COVID-19 has caused stress in children’s lives, particularly those of divorced or separated households. When the Governor issued his shelter-in-place order, he mandated compliance with all court orders, including custody orders. However, issues continue to arise regarding compliance with social distancing, face masking and potential exposure to COVID-19. As the school year approaches, families face the option of in-person or remote learning and may also face daycare issues as a result. We can only encourage parents to be reasonable in their dealings with each other and brainstorm what is best for their children while honoring the parenting relationship. The courts are an option, but it is much better for parents to make decisions together than to rely on a third party. The family law attorneys at McNees Wallace & Nurick are here to help with this process.