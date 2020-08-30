McNees Minute: COVID and Local Government Deficits

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, your local governments and school districts are scrambling to determine its impact on their budgets. Many are faced with unbudgeted expenses related to the response, while at the same time deficits are coming. Current law affords municipalities few options to cover a deficit absent painful tax increases or substantial budget cuts. Your elected officials might consider a short-term loan, but these loans must be repaid within the same fiscal year. A number of proposals are before the General Assembly, that may provide municipalities with additional options to balance their budgets. Your elected officials face tough choices during budgeting season, even when times are good. This year, it’s more important than ever that we remember to provide our leaders with input.