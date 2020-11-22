McNees Minute: Covid and the workplace

Ursula Siverling, Esq.
usiverling@mcneeslaw.com – 717-237-5413
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to spike throughout the US, managing the effect of the virus in the workplace continues to be a challenge for employers, especially those with workers in multiple states as each state has their own guidelines. Employers should consider the following issues especially as jurisdictions are beginning to roll back reopening guidance. Make sure you understand each states’ requirements for in-person operations including: masking, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and safety protocols for handling positive cases. With the holidays quickly approaching, you also will want to establish policies for dealing with both work-related and personal travel. If you have less than 500 employees, make sure you have implemented the paid leave provisions required by the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act. From policies and training to crisis response, McNees Wallace & Nurick can help you navigate the potential legal pitfalls of COVID-19 in the workplace