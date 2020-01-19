McNees Minute: DCIS

Pennsylvania utilities can request implementation of a distribution system improvement charge, or DSIC, by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. The DSIC allows a utility to place an additional 5% surcharge on customers’ bills with the revenues earmarked for improving the utility’s service distribution infrastructure. So, the more you use, the higher the surcharge.

The DSIC is an additional volumetric charge on top of customers’ electric, natural gas, or water rates. When a utility seeks a rate increase the DSIC is then reset to 0, allowing a utility the opportunity to collect an additional 5% from customers. Customers, especially industrial or commercial, should monitor their bills to determine how DSIC implementation affects overall utility costs.

Please contact McNees if you need more information regarding DSIC application.