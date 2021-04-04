McNees Minute: Emergency broadband benefit program

Kenneth R. Stark, Esq.

kstark@mcneeslaw.com – 717-237-5378

Broadband connectivity – or high-speed internet access – has served as a lifeline as many of us continue to work, learn, and socialize virtually during the pandemic. Unfortunately, many individuals and businesses in both rural and urban settings still lack sufficient connectivity. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has held comprehensive auctions to facilitate broadband expansion. Recently, the FCC established the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to help lower the cost of broadband services for those struggling during the pandemic. The program provides discounts on services and devices for eligible low-income households – and enables participating service providers to receive refunds for those discounts. To participate, a broadband provider must be designated as an eligible telecommunications carrier or receive FCC approval. If you have any questions about broadband and how the FCC program could impact your home or business in Pennsylvania, please contact us.