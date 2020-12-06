McNees Minute: Eminent domain

Kandice K. Hull, Esq.

Eminent domain is the power of the government to take ownership of private property for public use. The government has the ability to acquire the property in the absence of the landowner’s consent to the acquisition when certain conditions are met. The law of eminent domain is an attempt to solve a fundamental conflict between the rights of the individual and the needs of the public. Sometimes the government needs to acquire land for a purpose that will benefit the common good. Sometimes the owner of the property needed by the government is unwilling to sell. The law recognizes that a single individual should not have the power to stop necessary public works. On the other hand, the law also recognizes that the individual whose interest are yielding to the greater good should be made whole. From these basic ideas comes the two fundamental principles of eminent domain. First, the taking must be for a public purpose; and second, the owner of the land taken must receive fair compensation