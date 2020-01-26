McNees Minute: ESOP

An ESOP is an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that is a qualified retirement plan which invests primarily in employer securities. Because of tax incentives, an ESOP is frequently used as a vehicle to purchase all or some of the shares of a corporation.

For business owners looking to retire, exit, or sell their business, an ESOP can provide you with an opportunity to plan for retirement, maintain continuity of the current management team, provide employees with an ownership stake in the company and preserve the legacy of your corporation, while taking advantage of significant tax incentives.

To establish an ESOP, the company forms an ESOP trust; the trust obtains financing; and the trust utilizes those funds to purchase shares of company stock from the selling shareholders. After the transaction closes, the company makes tax-deductible contributions to the ESOP each year and the ESOP would use those funds to repay the loan. The company is able to greatly reduce taxable income and create a tax efficient structure for all parties involved.