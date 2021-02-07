McNees Minute: Esports

Langdon Ramsburg, Esq.
lramsburg@mcneeslaw.com – 717-237-5402
Many high schools throughout Pennsylvania have formed esports teams. The reason is simple: (1) 90 percent of high school boys and 85 percent of high school girls play video games; (2) scholastic esports has a direct correlation to advanced STEM learning. Despite the academic benefits and universal popularity, reports show that girls, people of color, and those poor communities are greatly underrepresented in esports. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association is the regulatory body that governs esports competitions at high schools in Pennsylvania. Its purpose is to ensure integrity of competitions and to promote equity and inclusion for all participants. This idea only works if your school becomes a member to give it direction and a voice.