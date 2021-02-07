McNees Minute: Esports

Sponsored Content: McNees Minute
Posted: / Updated:

Langdon Ramsburg, Esq.

lramsburg@mcneeslaw.com – 717-237-5402

Many high schools throughout Pennsylvania have formed esports teams.  The reason is simple: (1) 90 percent of high school boys and 85 percent of high school girls play video games; (2) scholastic esports has a direct correlation to advanced STEM learning. Despite the academic benefits and universal popularity, reports show that girls, people of color, and those poor communities are greatly underrepresented in esports. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association is the regulatory body that governs esports competitions at high schools in Pennsylvania.  Its purpose is to ensure integrity of competitions and to promote equity and inclusion for all participants. This idea only works if your school becomes a member to give it direction and a voice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss