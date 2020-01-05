McNees Minute: Esports

Esports has become extremely popular internationally and in the United States. Now esports has reached the high school and middle school level.

Driven by student demand and the potential for collegiate esports scholarships, more and more high schools are electing to start competitive esports programs. Until recently, there was no Pennsylvania-based league to facilitate competition. Just last month, however, a formal league dedicated to Pennsylvania schools was established.

The league exists to provide schools with the structure and regulation to foster competition against long-standing rivals and promote purposeful gaming. Not just gaming for gaming sake, but esport competition tied to academic curriculum.

The first state-wide championship will be held in March 2020. If your school district has interest in starting a program and joining the league, you can send your contact information to the email address on your screen.