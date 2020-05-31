McNees Minute: Estate Planning During COVID-19

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic it’s more important than ever to ensure that essential estate plan documents are up to date. At a minimum all Pennsylvania residents should have a durable general power of attorney to appoint an agent to manage your financial affairs in the event of your incapacity, a health care power of attorney to appoint a health care agent to make health care decisions for you if you are unable to do that for yourself and a last will and testament to dispose of your estate and to appoint an executor to handle estate administration. During this time we are strongly encouraging clients to carefully review these documents to ensure that they are consistent with their current intentions. Time passes quickly and changes in personal circumstances, the tax code and the lives of your family members can warrant revisions to these documents. If you have questions concerning your estate plan documents or whether it’s time for a review or an update please contact a member of the McNees Estate Planning Group.