McNees Minute: Estate Planning During COVID-19

Martin Luther King said that the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in times of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.

Our Central Pennsylvania community has faced many new challenges and fears in the past weeks arising from the coronavirus pandemic. In the moment, these changes could cause us to forget our sense of community. But we have faced challenges before and each time we have emerged stronger. We will again this time. Our business community will do what we have done before. We will give of our time, our talents, and resources to ensure that the needs of our communities are met.