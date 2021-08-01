McNees Minute: Executive Order

Jack Byrnes, Esq.
One of the largest lifelines provided during the pandemic, the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, has officially closed its loan application portal to new applications as of May 31, 2021. This has left many small businesses, who are still struggling with making essential business payments, wondering where they may procure additional assistance. Thankfully, there are still plenty of additional loan programs with funding available to aid struggling small businesses. As of last month, the SBA announced that the Economic Injury Disaster Loan ( or EIDL) Program still has over $263 billion in loan program authority remaining. Moreover, Supplemental EIDL Advance Grants have been made available to small businesses that have previously received an EIDL loan. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant still has over $16 billion in funding and has only received roughly $11 billion in funding requests. Lastly, the SBA has continued to reduce principal and interest payments on its traditional 7(a) and 504 microloans. Should your business need assistance in recovering, the attorneys at McNees are happy to offer insight.