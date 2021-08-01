McNees Minute: Executive Order

UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove reports hand, foot and mouth and RSV bronchiolitis.

The Coxsackie virus, also known as hand, foot and mouth, can start with a fever, sometimes a high fever up to 105, for three to five days. Then tiny blisters start to show up , typically around the mouth, on the hands and feet, and often in the diaper area. Blisters also develop on the back of the mouth or throat and sometimes on the tongue. This causes a sore throat. Many children drool and refuse to drink or eat. Hand foot and mouth virus is very contagious. If you see a rash like this on your child or if they are not drinking well or saying they have a sore throat, call your medical provider. There is no treatment for hand foot and mouth. It will resolve on its own after about seven days. However, your child should not go to school while they have the fever or rash. It is important to make sure your child is drinking enough fluids to stay hydrated. If you feel they are not, call your doctor's office for guidance on pain control and signs of dehydration.