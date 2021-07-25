McNees Minute: Exempt Organization

Meghan E. Holjes, Esq.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that California can no longer require charitable organizations to publicly disclose private donor tax information in order to collect donations. As a result, there have recently been other challenges to states with similar laws. Rules vary from state to state so it is crucial for an exempt organization to be aware of these different donor disclosure laws and understand the general reporting requirements that come with maintaining exempt status. An organization that normally has $50,000 or more in gross receipts must file annual financial reports with the IRS on Form 990, while smaller tax-exempt organizations below that threshold may be able to file a Form 990-N, Electronic Notice to satisfy the reporting requirement. Donor information, including the names and addresses of donors contributing $5,000 or more in a year, is provided on Schedule B of Form 990, but such information is only reported to the IRS and not available on the public disclosure copy of the Form. To learn more about nonprofit reporting requirements and maintaining tax-exempt status, please reach out to the Corporate and Tax professionals here at McNees.