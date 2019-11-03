McNees Minute: Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)

The Fair Credit Reporting Act governs when and how certain information regarding a consumer’s creditworthiness and reputation can be accessed from reporting agencies, used, reported, and disclosed. In May 2018, Congress amended the FCRA to provide greater identity protection, including establishing a consumer’s right to implement a national security freeze for free.

Under this new iteration of the FCRA, a consumer may place a nationwide freeze on their consumer report so that it is not accessible to third parties. The act, however, now also includes an exception to the freeze for information obtained for employment, tenancy, and background check purposes. Also, as of May 2019, the FCRA now prohibits reporting certain medical debts on veteran’s consumer reports.

If you are accessing a consumer report, providing information for those reports or reporting debts, it is critical that you understand your current obligations under the FCRA.