McNees Minute: Families First Act

Employers throughout the United States need to be aware of the paid leave requirements of the Families First Corona Virus Response Act which was passed on March 19 and became effective April 1, 2020. The Act applies to virtually all private sector employers with 500 or fewer employees and essentially all public sector employers. There are some exceptions for small businesses and those who employ emergency responders and health care providers. The paid leave requirements are significant. It requires up to 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave for certain COVID-19 related absences. In addition, the Act expanded the existing Family and Medical Leave Act to require up to 12 weeks of paid time off for an employee who cannot work due to a child care issue related to a school closure or the unavailability of a day care provider. We have made more information regarding the Act available at our blog: www.palaborandemploymentlaw.com.