McNees Minute: Farm Bill

The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in December legalized hemp by removing hemp from the definition of marijuana under the controlled substances act.

However, while hemp is no longer a controlled substance, the growing of hemp and the manufacture and sale of products made with hemp is still heavily regulated. For example, hemp cannot be grown in Pennsylvania without a permit from the PA Department of Agriculture. In addition, although widely available for sale, food and beverage products containing CBD, an ingredient which can be derived from hemp or marijuana, have not been approved by the FDA for humans or their pets, even if the CBD is from hemp.

We advise businesses seeking to take advantage of the opportunities opened up by the 2018 Farm Bill to help them navigate current regulations and stay abreast of current enforcement practices and upcoming changes in the law.