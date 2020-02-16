McNees Minute: Foreign Corrupt Practices

Every American company that does business internationally needs to be aware of and abide by the provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, often called the FCPA. The FCPA is a Federal Anti-Bribery Statute that prohibits U.S. companies from offering money or anything of value to foreign officials in an effort to obtain or retain business. Penalties for violating the statute can cost companies millions of dollars.

Currently, the hottest areas for anti-corruption enforcement are China, Latin America, and south America. Companies that conduct business in these regions should monitor enforcement trends and ensure that any personnel working in these regions have been trained to recognize and report possible violations to the proper internal channels.

If you have questions or concerns about your company’s FCPA compliance, the white-collar defense & internal investigations team at McNees is prepared to help.