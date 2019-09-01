McNees Minute: Gaming in the Commonwealth

Thanks to 2017 legislation to expand gaming in the commonwealth, internet gaming, sports wagering, and mini casinos have arrived.

With approvals from regulators, the state has become 4th in the country to officially launch online casino gaming. Mobile sports wagering has begun, and as additional sports books come online, the sports betting market could be one of the largest in the country. Finally, PA is poised to welcome additional mini casinos by opening up the auction process for licenses this fall.

Last fiscal year Pennsylvania saw its highest revenue ever for regulated gaming, climbing above $3.3 billion. This industry is undergoing huge growth in the commonwealth and there are countless opportunities for businesses to participate.

For those that are currently in the industry and those who wish to enter, it is important to remember that it is highly regulated and requires careful attention to regulatory and compliance issues. PA is all in on gaming and the bet on expansion is really starting to pay off.