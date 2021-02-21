McNees Minute: Gaming Vendor Licenses

Frank T. Donaghue, Esq.
fdonaghue@mcneeslaw.com – 717-237-5408
Did you know that vendors that do business with casinos or interactive gaming operators in Pennsylvania are required to obtain licenses and undergo background checks through the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board? Vendors are those entities who provide goods or services to a casino, and range from contactors to payment processors to restaurants, and many more. The level and scrutiny of the licensure depends on the total dollar amount of business a vendor does with any given casino or interactive gaming provider during a 12-month period. Fees for licensure range from $2,000 to $4,000, and each owner, officer and director must individually file applications and undergo background checks. Failure to abide by these licensing guidelines may result in substantial fines and disciplinary actions for both the vendor and the casino. Should you need any further guidance on vendor licensing, the gaming attorneys at McNees are available to answer any questions.