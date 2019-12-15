McNees Minute: Grand Parent Custody

Over the last several years, many grandparents and other relatives have been assuming the role of primary caretaker for children. A grandparent who is willing to assume responsibility for the child can seek custody if the child is at risk due to neglect, alcohol or drug abuse, or dependency. A grandparent also can seek custody if the grandchild resided with the grandparent for at least 12 consecutive months. If a parent of the child is deceased, or the parents of the child have filed an action for custody, a grandparent also may file an action seeking custody of their grandchild. If neither of the child’s biological parents can be located, any third party who is willing to assume responsibility for the child can file an action seeking custody.