McNees Minute: HO Hire Agreements

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently issued a decision finding a no-hire agreement between two businesses to be unenforceable. A no-hire agreement, also known as a no-poach agreement, is frequently used in service contracts between two companies. In such agreements, one company agrees not to hire the employees of the other for a certain period of time. The question posed to the Supreme Court was whether no-hire provisions are enforceable under Pennsylvania law. The court did not answer the question directly, but did decide that the specific no-hire provision in this case was overly broad and unenforceable. However, the court left open the possibility that more narrowly drafted no-hire provisions could be enforceable. Companies that rely on no-hire provisions when doing business in Pennsylvania should revisit their commercial contracts to ensure they are enforceable.



