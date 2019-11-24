McNees Minute: Land Use

Earlier this month, elections were held for local offices such as your municipality’s council members, commissioners or supervisors. Those public officials are responsible for many things, including enacting land use ordinances and approving or denying plans for the development or redevelopment of land. Of course, public officials come from all walks of life. Few are civil engineers or city planners. Instead, they rely on staff and other consultants for that expertise.

When the system is working at its best, local government is able to collaborate with developers and property owners to ensure our land is developed in a smart, safe and efficient manner that provides for all of the needs of a community. Therefore, it is important for developers and property owners to engage land use professionals who also are collaborative and able to work with the public officials you just elected.

