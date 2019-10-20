McNees Minute: Lending Marketplace

While the favorable economic environment over past few years has produced tremendous growth for businesses and borrowers and commercial lenders, today’s changing rate landscape requires careful planning and structuring and consideration.

For several years, with interest rates as low as they were, many borrowers were willing to forego the certainty of a fixed rate, and instead go with variable rates on their commercial loans.

As the economy picked up steam, rates began to creep up slightly, and lenders and borrowers are looking more to fixed rates and different structures involving derivative products like swaps / hedges to realize the best fixed rates or fixed rates for longer terms. Adding to the variables affecting deal structures today, LIBOR, a favored index for commercial rates for loans and derivative products, will be phased out at the end of 2021.

