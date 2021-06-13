McNees Minute: M and A Market

Benjamin Ward, Esq.

Last March, business owners looking to sell and/or exit their business faced uncertainty the market hasn’t seen since 2008 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that uncertainty was fortunately short-lived as the market saw a major uptick in the second half of 2020 that has now carried over into 2021. There are a few reasons for this uptick in the M&A market. First, investment firms have plentiful amounts of highly liquid capital that they are ready to invest. Second, lower interest rates and extensive government support have given Buyer’s easier access to financing and kept Seller’s afloat through difficult times. Lastly, potential increases on capital gains taxes have prompted Seller’s to act faster than they may have before. As a result, the M&A market is Seller-friendly at the moment and if you are a business-owner looking to begin your exit strategy, give the corporate & tax team at McNees a call and we can help counsel you through this important stage of your career.