McNees Minute: Mandatory Covid Vaccinations

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more broadly available over the next several months, employers considering a mandatory vaccination policy face a number of legal issues. In addition to ensuring appropriate accommodations for religious beliefs, pregnancy, and disabilities, employers must also consider potential issues under the National Labor Relations Act, as well as state workers’ compensation and wage and hour laws. For employers operating in multiple states, some states have introduced legislation designed to prevent private businesses from mandating the vaccine or taking adverse employment action against employees who choose not to be vaccinated. As an alternative, employers may want to consider incentive programs, such as additional paid time off, gift cards, cash incentives, or reduced employee health insurance contributions, to encourage rather than mandate vaccination. McNees Wallace and Nurick is here to help employers navigate the potential issues associated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the workplace.