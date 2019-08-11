McNees Minute: Medical Marijuana

SPONSORED CONTENT

The PA Medical Marijuana Act has expanded – PA residents can now obtain medical marijuana for anxiety and Tourette’s syndrome.

With these conditions added, the number of people using medical marijuana is expected to expand.

As a member of the McNess Labor and Employment Group, Denise counsels employers regarding workplace safety and their drug testing policies.

So, to the employers out there – if you haven’t considered the impact legal medical marijuana will have your workplace, now is the time!

Denise recommends that employers become familiar with the act and understand their rights to limit the use of medical marijuana at work.

Drug testing policies should be updated and expectations under the new policy should be clearly communicated to all employees.

Thinking about the potential impact of medical marijuana on your workplace before it becomes an issue, is critical to avoiding miscommunication, safety issues and heaven forbid, legal action.