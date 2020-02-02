McNees Minute: Mixed Use

The American dream of a two-story house on a one-acre lot is changing, and the real estate market in south central Pennsylvania is changing along with it. Chances are, through the purchase of a new home or by visiting the latest retail store, you have encountered mixed use development.

A planning concept borrowed from urban communities, mixed use developments integrate residential and commercial uses to create live-work-play environments. Frequently featuring higher residential densities, these developments are especially popular among Millennials and Baby Boomers who are seeking to avoid some of the maintenance obligations associated with traditional home ownership. By creating pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods, mixed use developments attract residents who want to be able to walk to their favorite coffee shop without living in an urban setting.

