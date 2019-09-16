McNees Minute: Natural Gas Development

Pennsylvania is a world leader in energy production through its Marcellus Shale natural gas development. Despite plentiful gas production, many Central Pennsylvania communities lack infrastructure to tap into this locally produced fuel source. This was Centre Hall’s story — a small main street town near State College.

Despite its proximity to natural gas, Centre Hall lacks access to the environmental and economic benefits produced nearby. Working with a natural gas cooperative and a local utility, McNees negotiated a pipeline expansion to a family-owned manufacturing business near Centre Hall. Once complete in 2020, this expansion will connect homes and businesses with a cleaner fuel source that reduces energy bills.

This is one of countless opportunities where McNees can help local business and industry reduce environmental impact while cutting energy costs.