McNees Minute: New Privacy Laws

Capital One this week announced that a data breach had exposed the personal information of nearly 106 million of the bank’s customers, including many social security numbers and bank account numbers.

This most recent mega-breach makes now a good time for businesses to review their legal obligations regarding consumer data.

Several U.S. States have new laws in this area. Both California and Nevada have new consumer privacy laws taking effect between now and January.

Those laws will require businesses do more to disclose what they collect and provide consumers with new rights to opt-out of certain uses of their personal information.

These two new state laws reflect a trend toward increased regulation of privacy practices in the united states.

While Pennsylvania’s General Assembly lags behind this trend, many Pennsylvania businesses nonetheless need to comply with these state laws if they have customers or otherwise do business in California or Nevada.