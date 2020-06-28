McNees Minute: Out of State Construction

When restrictions on construction projects in Pennsylvania were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, some contractors and material suppliers began looking to neighboring states for opportunities. Performing work in an unfamiliar jurisdiction, especially for the first time, carries risks that should be considered in advance. Before venturing outside of the Commonwealth, your business should consider the registration and licensure requirements of the target state. Most states require an out-of-state business to register as a foreign business entity, sometimes in combination with a license that must be obtained before any construction services are offered or performed. Failure to abide by the registration and licensure requirements can impose significant risks to your business.