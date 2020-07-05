McNees Minute: Outdoor Dining and Retail

In the wake of coronavirus and associated state and local regulations, many Pennsylvania municipalities are making allowances to permit outdoor retail and restaurant operations. Across the Commonwealth, businesses are utilizing parking lots, sidewalks and sometimes even closed-off streets to provide services to their customers.

Although, in many cases, permits for al fresco business operations are temporary, data shows that customers are enjoying the option to shop and dine outdoors. In Pennsylvania, local zoning codes and ordinances ordinarily regulate or prohibit outdoor retail and dining. If and when temporary allowances are discontinued, many businesses will need to take steps to ensure compliance with local ordinances if they desire to continue these types of operations.

