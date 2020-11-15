McNees Minute: PPP Loans

Ben Ward, Esq.

bward@mcneeslaw.com – 717-237-5461

As the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact our lives, the introduction of PPP loans are no different as they have created additional issues that small businesses must navigate when entering or considering an M&A transaction. If you’re a small business hoping to avoid receiving SBA approval prior to a change in ownership or an asset sale, PPP Borrower’s must submit the forgiveness application to its PPP Lender, and must establish an interest-bearing escrow account controlled by the PPP Lender with funds equal to the outstanding loan balance. After the Closing, once the forgiveness process is complete, the escrowed funds can be disbursed after repaying remaining PPP loan balances plus interest. If these procedures are not followed, you may be required to undergo the cumbersome approval process from the SBA, delaying the closing on your transaction. With issues like these, or any others, McNees’ M&A professionals can help counsel you through the deal process.