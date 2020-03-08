McNees Minute: Protecting Your Brand

Protecting your brand is critical for businesses of all sizes. Your brand can be expressed in words, logos, slogans, and even shapes, sounds and scents. Some examples are the Hershey’s Kisses trademark and the Apple logo on your iPhone. These trademarks can be a powerful symbol of the quality of your goods and services, and as the business owner investing time and money to build your brand, you want to make sure you can protect these valuable assets.

Generally, you can protect your brand through trademark and copyright registrations. Once registered, you can prevent others from using the same or a similar mark or work, and thereby prevent consumer confusion. Allowing others to use branding that could be confused with yours can weaken your brand’s value. At McNees, we can help register and protect the value of a brand.