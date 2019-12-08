McNees Minute: Public Utilities

When most people think about public utilities, they think about three things: rate increases, rate increases, and more rate increases. But if you’re a real estate developer, you might think more about working with public utilities to coordinate installation schedules and payment terms for electric, natural gas, water and sewer systems in your development.

Unfortunately, the rules and policies governing the obligations of developers and public utilities are not always uniform or reflective of developer concerns. In many cases, a well-structured facilities extension agreement can help ensure utility installations occur on time and at a reasonable cost to the developer.

