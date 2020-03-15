McNees Minute: Public Utility Commission

1  of  52
Sponsored Content: McNees Minute
The Public Utility Commission oversees more than the companies which supply electricity, natural gas, and water to homes and businesses. The General Assembly recently added the one call act to the PUC’s enforcement powers. 

The one call act protects underground utility lines by requiring excavators to call 811 before digging, so the owners can mark them. If an excavator doesn’t call 811, or an owner doesn’t mark his lines, or marks them inaccurately, the PUC enforces the one call law.

The PUC oversees natural gas pipeline safety even over pipelines not operated by public utilities. Master meter systems are also subject to PUC’s safety role. Utility poles often hold multiple lines – electric, cable, telephone and streetlights. The PUC now has jurisdiction over pole attachment disputes.

If your business is affected by any of the PUC’s new areas of responsibility, McCees attorneys in the energy and utility law group can help.

