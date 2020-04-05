McNees Minute: Real Estate Transfers

Pennsylvania has one of the nation’s most comprehensive laws for taxing real state transfers. Every conveyance of residential and commercial property in the state is subject to a realty transfer tax, providing the Commonwealth with one percent of the purchase price and the local municipality with an additional amount. Most municipalities have a matching one percent tax, but in certain areas the local tax can be as high as two, three or four percent of the value of the transaction.

Realty transfer tax may also be imposed on easements, long-term leases and even some corporate mergers and acquisitions, where real estate makes up the bulk of a company’s holdings. Luckily, there are strategies to avoid or reduce the impact of the tax.

