McNees Minute: Real Property Assessment

If you own real property in Pennsylvania you must be ever vigilant in making sure that your real property is properly assessed. A successful appeal and reduction in your property’s assessed value can ultimately lead to substantial savings for many years.

There are 67 counties in Pennsylvania and each county has its own annual assessment appeal deadline. The annual assessment appeal deadline for most counties is either August 1 or September 1. However, Allegheny County is March 31, Berks County is August 15, Wyoming County is august 31 and Philadelphia County is the first Monday in October. Additionally, each county has its own set of local rules for assessment appeals that must be navigated in order to file an annual assessment appeal.

