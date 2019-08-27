McNees Minute: Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Pennsylvania’s energy policy has been the subject of much debate in the state capitol. The general assembly returns in mid-September and the concept of joining RGGI – the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has surfaced as a potential component of Pennsylvania’s energy and environmental policy.

RGGI is a mandatory carbon emissions reduction program that creates annual and long-term caps on CO2 emissions for larger fossil-fuel power plants. Currently, RGGI rules set a goal to attain a 30% emission reduction by 2030. Many of the 10 states that are currently part of RGGI have more aggressive emission reduction strategies, including goals of 80% reductions.

Businesses and individuals are advised to learn about RGGI and the potential impact on energy prices for consumers.

This is a subject that we believe should be thoroughly understood before endorsing RGGI membership for Pennsylvania.