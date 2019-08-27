McNees Minute: Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Sponsored Content: McNees Minute
Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania’s energy policy has been the subject of much debate in the state capitol. The general assembly returns in mid-September and the concept of joining RGGI – the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has surfaced as a potential component of Pennsylvania’s energy and environmental policy.

RGGI is a mandatory carbon emissions reduction program that creates annual and long-term caps on CO2 emissions for larger fossil-fuel power plants. Currently, RGGI rules set a goal to attain a 30% emission reduction by 2030. Many of the 10 states that are currently part of RGGI have more aggressive emission reduction strategies, including goals of 80% reductions.

Businesses and individuals are advised to learn about RGGI and the potential impact on energy prices for consumers.

This is a subject that we believe should be thoroughly understood before endorsing RGGI membership for Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss