McNees Minute: Renewables

What makes power? Nuclear, coal, and natural gas comprise over 94% of Pennsylvania’s power generation and in the past few years, we have started to see renewable resources gain share as well.

However, not all renewables are created equal and it is important to understand the differences and determine what best fits your and your company’s needs. Like in real estate, location is important, as is time.

There have been notable advances in both the number of renewable projects available in Pennsylvania as well as in the ways in which to include renewable contracts in your energy portfolio. As a number of states look to shift to 100% renewables by 2050, Pennsylvania may also plan to follow suit.

If your company is looking to start or to increase renewable purchasing in order to “go green” the energy and environmental team at McNees has both attorneys as well as technical specialists on staff to help you navigate this complex arena.