McNees Minute: Respiratory Protection

Employers must ensure their environmental, health, and safety programs comply with standards established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA.

A recent court decision drastically changed OSHA’s respiratory protection standard. This standard requires employers to select appropriate equipment to protect employees from airborne hazards, such as fumes or gases. According to the court, however, employers must also evaluate the workplace for such hazards. This decision may affect employers wherever an exposure to airborne hazards may occur, such as in manufacturing and food processing. In other words, OSHA can now cite employers for a failure to evaluate.

Stakeholders should review their programs to ensure compliance, protect their employees, and avoid potentially costly enforcement actions.