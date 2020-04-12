McNees Minute: Salary History Ban

In 2017, the city of Philadelphia passed an ordinance making it unlawful for employers to inquire about the wage history of job applicants. Shortly, after the ordinance was signed into law, a lawsuit was filed, and a federal court blocked the portion of the ordinance that prohibited employers from asking about an applicant’s wage history.

In February, the federal court’s decision was overturned, and all the ordinance’s prohibitions were reinstated. The ordinance makes it unlawful for employers to: 1. Ask about an applicant’s wage history; 2. Require an applicant to disclose wage history; 3. Condition employment or consideration for an interview on the disclosure of wage history; or 4. Retaliate against an applicant for failing to provide wage history.

Employers with operations in Philadelphia should prepare now to comply with this ordinance. Employers can prepare by reviewing their hiring practices and job application forms.

For assistance, contact the McNees Labor and Employment Group.