McNees Minute: Sexual Harassment

We’ve all seen the headlines highlighting issues of sexual harassment in the workplace. Employers have refreshed their policies and educated their workforce. But that’s only half the battle.

Discrimination laws mandate prompt investigation and remedial action to address workplace harassment. In harassment cases courts often focus on the promptness and thoroughness of the investigation. And by prompt, I mean days and weeks – not months.

When your company receives a complaint of harassment, don’t dismiss it. Act. Doing so not only can provide a legal defense for the company, but it also demonstrates to employees a diligence and commitment to your policies.

These matters are always sensitive, and almost never simple. In some cases, it may be appropriate to engage an outside investigator to assist. If you’re not sure how to handle a complaint or investigation, talk to your legal counsel. At McNees, we partner with our clients to help them effectively and appropriately navigate harassment complaints and investigations.