McNees Minute: Sunshine Law

Timothy Horstmann, Esq.

thorstmann@mcneeslaw.com – 717-237-5462

A recent change to the Commonwealth’s Sunshine Act will provide citizens with more information about what their local governments are up to. Act 65 of 2021 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on June 30th and mandates that your local government provide you with an agenda before any public meeting. Before the passage of Act 65, your government was required only to provide citizens with notice of the time and place of any public meeting. What might be considered at that meeting was not required to be disclosed. Act 65 changes that. When the law goes into effect, the government will be required to post a copy of the official agenda on its website, as well as hand out copies of the agenda to anyone in attendance at the meeting. While some governing bodies make it a best practice to post agendas, not all do. The passage of Act 65 will bring all governing bodies into compliance with this practice. Act 65 will go into effect at the end of August.