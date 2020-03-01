McNees Minute: Wills for Heroes

Wills for Heroes is a unique program that offers free wills and other estate planning documents to first responders all over the country. During these programs, volunteer attorneys aid first responders in creating essential estate planning documents for first responders and their spouses or domestic partners.

The Wills for Heroes program currently operates in twenty-eight states, including Pennsylvania. Since the program was founded shortly after 9/11, the Wills for Heroes program has provided over seven thousand estate planning documents to first responders at no cost.

Mcnees Wallace and Nurick recognizes the importance of this service and, as such, our attorneys regularly attend Wills for Heroes events. For more information about the Wills for Heroes program, we encourage you to visit the Wills for Heroes website at willsforheroes.org and find and participate in a program near you!